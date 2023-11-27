Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman kidnapped from shopping center on Black Friday, police say

Shamia Sanford was taken from a T-Mobile store on Black Friday.
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Ohio authorities said a woman was kidnapped on Black Friday and they are now asking for help in locating her.

The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed Shamia Sanford was taken from a T-Mobile store in the Steelyard Commons shopping center.

WOIO reports it took Cleveland police three days to report the kidnapping to the public.

They also did not specify the exact time the kidnapping occurred, what Sanford was wearing before she was kidnapped, or any information on a potential suspect.

Police did release a photo of Sanford to make it easier for a member of the public to recognize her.

Anyone with information on this kidnapping is asked to contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-621-1234.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Martin
KSP help JCSO find armed and potentially dangerous Southern Indiana man
A man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on the ramp to I-64 from I-65.
One dead after single-vehicle crash on I-64 east bound ramp
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
Former WAVE personalities Bob Domine, Jackie Hays and Tom Wills stopped by to give us their...
Icons reunite to reflect on WAVE’s 75th anniversary
Starting at 7 a.m., the exit from I-65 south to Kentucky Route 61 in Lebanon Junction will be...
I-65 ramp closure starts Monday

Latest News

Gavin Perkins
Man charged with mother’s murder appears in court
A guest at Disneyland stripped down before jumping into the water of "It's a Small World."...
Disneyland guests streaks on 'It's a Small World' ride
A simulated health insurance claim form with a stamp reading "Denied" across it.
Permission to Pay: Technologies touted as fix for health insurance frustrations draw criticism, legal action
‘Magic, wonder and joy’ named White House Christmas theme
‘Magic, wonder and joy’ named White House Christmas theme
‘Magic, wonder and joy’ named White House Christmas theme