Woman previously arrested for stealing ambulance now facing assault charges

Stacey Tomes
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An incarcerated woman is facing new charges after police said she assaulted a corrections officer.

An arrest citation said while Tomes was being escorted to a holding cell, she turned around and struck the corrections officer in the face with a bottle and scratched her face.

Back in 2018, Stacey Tomes was arrested after police said she stole an ambulance in the middle of the night from Norton Hospital in downtown Louisville.

Previous coverage by WAVE News reported an emergency worker had unlocked the front door of the ambulance, left the cab, and went in the back. That’s when Tomes got inside and drove away. She led police on a pursuit before getting out and trying to run away.

