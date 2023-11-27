Contact Troubleshooters
World War II veteran killed in action honored with bronze star medal

By Samantha Murray and WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Senator Rand Paul honored a World War II veteran Monday with a Posthumous Bronze Star Medal Ceremony.

Staff Sergeant Howard E. Reed was killed in action in France in 1944. He died in the Battle of Saint-Lô as Allied Forces were breaking out of the landings in Normandy.

Councilman Scott Reed is Sergeant Reed’s grandson. He was at the ceremony with his dad to accept the award for their loved one, as he’s honored for his sacrifice.

“We’re proud of our service members, who put it all on the line for us, and particularly now, like Scott’s grandfather, it’s completely voluntary,” Paul said. “Our young men and women go over there and fight, and I think we ought to be proud of them and we ought to do everything we can to give credibility to their service.”

Bronze Star Medals are awarded to members of all branches of the military for meritorious service or for combat actions.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

