FORECAST: One more frigid morning before milder air arrives

Lows in the teens and 20s once again Wednesday morning

Warmer air arrives Wednesday afternoon, upper 50s by Thursday

Rain arrives late Thursday into early Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Only a few clouds will exist in areas northeast of Louisville overnight. Elsewhere, expect a mostly clear sky and temperatures dropping into the 20s and teens once again early Wednesday morning. Wind chills will be in the teens.

Wednesday is a sunny and breezy day as warm air pours in from the southwest. Wind gusts up to 30 MPH will bring in the warm air that will take us up into the 50s for highs in many areas Wednesday afternoon.

Clouds will increase Wednesday night. With the cloud cover and warmer air in place, it won’t be nearly as cold by Thursday morning. Expect lows in the 30s by then.

Thursday is a mainly cloudy day but a warmer one as southwesterly winds continue to bring in milder air. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s with a small shower chance arriving by Thursday evening ahead of Friday’s rain.

Shower chances will ramp up late Thursday night and peak early in the day on Friday. Once the rain totally exits Friday night, it will leave behind rainfall totals of 0.5″ to 1″.

We’re mainly dry but cloudy for the first half of the weekend, but rain chances will rise slightly late Saturday into early Sunday as a weaker disturbance passes through. Small rain chances continue early next week as further disturbances continue moving through the region in a train-like fashion.

