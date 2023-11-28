FORECAST: Winter-like weather Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Cold Tuesday: Highs only in the 30s

Lows in the teens and 20s Wednesday morning

Rain is likely Friday into parts of the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s forecast features plenty of sunshine. Despite the sun, temperatures will be stuck in the 30s for highs. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected overnight. It will be frigid by Wednesday morning; expect lows in the teens and low 20s.

Sunshine and a strong southwesterly wind work together on Wednesday to push highs into the upper 40s and low 50s. It will be windy with gusts between 20 and 30 MPH. Clouds increase Wednesday night as our next system approaches.

Clouds increase Thursday as our next rainmaker approaches. Rain chances ramp up Friday and again Sunday as multiple systems push through the region. Stay close to the WAVE Weather app for the latest.

