Former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel taking California vacation with defense attorney

Jamey Noel and Larry Wilder
Jamey Noel and Larry Wilder(WAVE News)
By Mark Stevens
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Newly filed court documents show former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel has received court permission to change the travel dates of his previously approved California trip.

They also reveal his travel partners, information which was previously redacted. Noel will be accompanied on his trip to Kenwood, California with his wife Misty, and his defense attorney Larry Wilder, and his wife Teresa Lancaster.

The special judge previously approved the trip which had been booked on Oct. 23, 2023, before Noel’s arrest on Nov. 8, 2023.

Following the approval, Wilder applied again to the court to change the dates explaining Breeze Airways had changed the dates of its flights to San Francisco.

Noel will now travel with Wilder on Feb. 19, 2024, returning to Indiana on Feb. 23, 2024.

The booking receipt suggests it was Wilder who booked the trip, as his name is first on the reservation, and he alone has a “guest number,” which is part of the airline’s frequent flier program.

Wilder did not respond to a text asking for comment. The special prosecutor did not file any objection to the motion.

Noel is charged with 15 felonies. He posted a $75,000 cash bond following his arrest.

Special Judge Larry Medlock restricted Noel’s travel outside Indiana without court permission as part of his bond.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

