Frankfort murder suspect arrested in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man wanted in connection with a Franklin County murder case has been arrested in Louisville.

U.S. Marshals and Louisville Metro police took Simeyon Johnson, 37, into custody this morning around 9:30 a.m.

Johnson, who is also known as Michael Anthony Stewart, was wanted for the murder of Thomas F. Wideman, 50, on July 9.

Johnson is currently being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of promoting contraband, possession of marijuana and three counts of failure to appear in court.

It’s currently unknown if Johnson will be arraigned in Jefferson County tomorrow morning before being taken to Frankfort to face the charges there.

