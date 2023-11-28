Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Frankfort murder suspect arrested in Louisville

Simeyon Johnson, 37, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Louisville Metro police in connection...
Simeyon Johnson, 37, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Louisville Metro police in connection with a July 9, 2023, murder in Frankfort, Ky.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man wanted in connection with a Franklin County murder case has been arrested in Louisville.

U.S. Marshals and Louisville Metro police took Simeyon Johnson, 37, into custody this morning around 9:30 a.m.

Johnson, who is also known as Michael Anthony Stewart, was wanted for the murder of Thomas F. Wideman, 50, on July 9.

Johnson is currently being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of promoting contraband, possession of marijuana and three counts of failure to appear in court.

It’s currently unknown if Johnson will be arraigned in Jefferson County tomorrow morning before being taken to Frankfort to face the charges there.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Martin
KSP help JCSO find armed and potentially dangerous Southern Indiana man
Bullitt County homicide scene.
Identity of 42-year-old woman found dead on side of the road in Bullitt County released
A man is in the hospital after a fight in a Circle K parking lot on Bardstown Road Monday...
LMPD investigating after fight at Circle K on Bardstown Road
More details released on what led to head on crash involving Breckinridge Co. school bus
Alisha Posey, 30, and Jason Marta, 35, both of Greensburg, Ky., are facing charges after a...
KSP: Woman accused of stealing police cruiser with suspect in backseat

Latest News

The Kentucky Derby Museum.
Kentucky Derby Museum to kick off the race to 150
Corydon, Indiana.
Major water line break leaves several in Corydon, Indiana without water
More details released on what led to head on crash involving Breckinridge Co. school bus
Source: Governor Eric Holcomb's Office
New state comptroller for Indiana appointed