Identity of 42-year-old woman found dead on side of the road in Bullitt County released

Bullitt County homicide scene.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt County police continue their investigation to find information on what led to the death of a 42-year-old woman found dead on the side of the road.

She has been identified as 42-year-old Patricia England. On Nov. 9, England was found dead on Coral Ridge Road.

Patricia England
Patricia England(Bullitt County Sheriff's Office)

Her death has been ruled as a homicide.

Police are asking if anyone has any information about her whereabouts on the days leading to Nov. 9, please call the Sheriff’s Office at (502)543-2514 or use the crime tip line (502) 543-1262 or crimetip@bcky.org.

