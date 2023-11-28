Identity of 42-year-old woman found dead on side of the road in Bullitt County released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt County police continue their investigation to find information on what led to the death of a 42-year-old woman found dead on the side of the road.

She has been identified as 42-year-old Patricia England. On Nov. 9, England was found dead on Coral Ridge Road.

Patricia England (Bullitt County Sheriff's Office)

Her death has been ruled as a homicide.

Police are asking if anyone has any information about her whereabouts on the days leading to Nov. 9, please call the Sheriff’s Office at (502)543-2514 or use the crime tip line (502) 543-1262 or crimetip@bcky.org.

