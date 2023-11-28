Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Jack Harlow, Harlow Foundation surprise children, adults with 1,000 New Balance shoes

Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville native Jack Harlow surprised a group of people from his hometown on Tuesday with 1,000 New Balance shoes.

Through a partnership with New Balance and the Harlow Foundation, the event gave shoes to kids and adults from Maryhurst, Sowing Seeds with Faith, St. John’s Center, UpLouisville, and Metro United Way.

“Jack Harlow Foundation and New Balance collaborating to bless Louisville’s community with 1,000 pairs of shoes is just beautiful,” said Harlow. “I’m grateful to be able to make this happen and appreciate Metro United Way for being our event partner. This Louisville community means everything to me.”

The release said select kids and representatives from the nonprofits were invited to pick up their shoes but had no idea Harlow would be there as part of the surprise.

Harlow is known for showing pride for his hometown of Louisville by giving back to the community. He’s made major donations to local organizations including Amped, Center for Women and Families, Grace James Academy, Louisville Urban League, and Metro United Way, the release said.

The Harlow Foundation was launched back in May, serving as his “primary philanthropic vehicle to reinvest, uplift, and support organizations aiming to make the city that raised him a better place.”

Since then, the Harlow Foundation has invested in additional local nonprofits such as Neighborhood House, Louisville Ballet, Queer Kentucky, Adelante, Centro Latino, Russell Place of Promise, and Sponsor4Success.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Martin
KSP help JCSO find armed and potentially dangerous Southern Indiana man
Bullitt County homicide scene.
Identity of 42-year-old woman found dead on side of the road in Bullitt County released
A man is in the hospital after a fight in a Circle K parking lot on Bardstown Road Monday...
LMPD investigating after fight at Circle K on Bardstown Road
More details released on what led to head on crash involving Breckinridge Co. school bus
Alisha Posey, 30, and Jason Marta, 35, both of Greensburg, Ky., are facing charges after a...
KSP: Woman accused of stealing police cruiser with suspect in backseat

Latest News

Brooks Houck.
Kentucky Court of Appeals denies motion to lower Brooks Houck bond
Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She...
Trial set to begin for pediatrician charged with murder-for-hire plot
Simeyon Johnson, 37, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Louisville Metro police in connection...
Frankfort murder suspect arrested in Louisville
Lil'Vone Dashawn
LMPD arrests man on over 100 charges of mail theft