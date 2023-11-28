JCPS to hold public meeting to discuss new Okolona Elementary building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS will hold a public meeting to discuss the construction of a new Okolona Elementary School building Wednesday evening.

JCPS has proposed the purchase of 3.2 acres of the 12-acre neighboring Okolona Park from Louisville Metro Parks. The construction of the two-story proposed building would cost $40 million.

JCPS said the current elementary school, built in 1972, is at the top of their facility replacement list.

Residents near the park have been told about the meeting, according to JCPS. The meeting will include staff showing attendees what part of the park is needed.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Okolona Elementary School.

