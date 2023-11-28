Judge forfeits $20,000 of Jamarcus Glover’s bond money

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The people who put up thousands of dollars for a man now on the run, are out the money, WAVE Troubleshooters have learned.

A Jefferson County District Court Judge forfeited $20,000 of bail money for known drug dealer, Jamarcus Glover. The money now belongs to the state.

Saint Matthews Police conducted an early morning sting on two homes on Sept. 30. They arrested Glover on drug trafficking charges.

The investigation started back in April, police said, when his girlfriend’s 13-year-old daughter died of a drug overdose. Police started looking into the drugs at that apartment, which they say led them to Glover.

Glover received a $20,000 bond after the arrest and was out of jail the next day. He hasn’t been seen by officials since.

WAVE News Troubleshooters uncovered one of the people who put up the bail money, guaranteeing he’d show up for court, was the 13-year-old’s mother.

Since Glover is still on the run and failed to show up for court, thus breaking the terms of his bond, a judge ruled to forfeit the bond money during a hearing Wednesday.

During that hearing, the “sureties,” or people who served as guarantors Glover would abide, would have had a chance to plead with the judge to not take the bond money. However, according to the order, the sureties did not show up.

The money now belongs to the Commonwealth, according to state law.

Glover has been on the run for two months and has a number of warrants for his arrest.

His current bond amount now exceeds $100,000.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.