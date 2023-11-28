Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky Court of Appeals denies motion to lower Brooks Houck bond

This new order from the Kentucky Court of Appeals upholds the decision to keep Houck’s bond at $10 million.
By Ward Jolles
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Court of Appeals is upholding the decision to keep the bond for Brooks Houck at $10 million.

This is the second time in just the past two days that Kentucky’s higher courts have ruled against Houck in this case. They just had their motion to get Judge Charles Simms off the case denied by the Kentucky Supreme Court Monday.

This new order from the Kentucky Court of Appeals upholds the decision to keep Houck’s bond at $10 million.

Houck’s attorney Brian Butler has been pushing for weeks to get this bond lowered, calling it excessive, and even suggesting that a bond set this high indicates bias against Houck. When Judge Charles Simms ruled that the bond was reasonable back in October, Houck’s attorneys immediately filed an appeal.

Now that appeal has been shut down.

It’s not completely set in stone. A motion to reconsider can be filed before Dec. 18. It’s not clear if the defense will do that.

