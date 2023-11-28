Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky murder suspect caught after being on the lam for months

Frankfort police say Simeyon Johnson was arrested in Louisville Tuesday morning. (File image)
Frankfort police say Simeyon Johnson was arrested in Louisville Tuesday morning. (File image)(Frankfort Police Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a Frankfort murder has been caught.

Frankfort police say Simeyon Johnson was arrested in Louisville Tuesday morning.

Johnson is the suspect in the July murder of Thomas Wideman on Marlowe Court.

Police had been looking for him since then.

We’re told no other details will be released about the case at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bullitt County homicide scene.
Identity of 42-year-old woman found dead on side of the road in Bullitt County released
WAVE News Tower Camera
LFD: Tent fire at homeless camp leaves 1 dead, another injured
More details released on what led to head on crash involving Breckinridge Co. school bus
A man is in the hospital after a fight in a Circle K parking lot on Bardstown Road Monday...
LMPD investigating after fight at Circle K on Bardstown Road
Judge forfeits $20,000 of Jamarcus Glover’s bond money

Latest News

Glen's Auto Clinic
Early morning fire destroys auto body shop near Shepherdsville
Henderson County High School Students raises over $18k for Christmas program
Henderson County High School Students raises over $18k for Christmas program
Louisville skyline as seen from the Jeffersonville SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: Windy and milder afternoon
Jack Harlow, Harlow Foundation surprise children, adults with 1,000 New Balance shoes
Jack Harlow, Harlow Foundation surprise children, adults with 1,000 New Balance shoes
Dan Johnson (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Metro Council releases statement following death of former councilman Dan Johnson