Kentucky Supreme Court denies motion to disqualify judge overseeing Brooks Houck murder case

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Supreme Court has denied a motion to disqualify Judge Charles Simms from overseeing the murder trial of Brooks Houck, the man accused of killing his former girlfriend, Crystal Rogers.

Houck’s defense attorneys had been trying to get Simms disqualified from the case, claiming that he was biased against the defendant. Attorney Brian Butler repeatedly pointed to past comments made by Simms about Houck during a custody battle case years ago and to the $10 million bond that the judge upheld as fair and reasonable for Houck to be held on.

Butler originally petitioned the Supreme Court to remove Simms from the case in October, but the court remanded the motion and urged defense attorneys to instead petition Simms himself to recuse himself from the case.

Houck’s attorneys followed through on that, but Simms refused to recuse himself from the case.

In a ruling issued Monday, the Supreme Court of Kentucky then affirmed that decision, and denied the defense’s request to have Simms removed from the case.

The decision is a major blow to the defense, who have maintained for weeks that Judge Simms is biased against Houck. The decision by the Supreme Court all but finalizes the role of Simms in overseeing the trial.

If the defense disagrees with the Supreme Court’s ruling, they can appeal the decision to the Kentucky Court of Appeals, but right now it’s not clear if they will do that.

