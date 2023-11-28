KSP gives more information on what led to Breckinridge Co. school bus head-on collision

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Police is investigating a crash involving a Breckenridge County school bus that left some students with minor injuries.

Breckinridge County Schools superintendent Nick Carter said it happened around 3:20 p.m. on the 800 block of Rosetta Corners Road, not far from Irvington. That’s when a bus was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle.

KSP said someone was traveling south in a 1998 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck. After cresting a hill, the truck crossed into the path of a 2019 Freightliner school bus traveling north before hitting the bus head-on.

The driver of the truck was flown to University of Louisville Hospital for serious injuries.

There were 31 students on the school bus and four of them were taken to Baptist Health Hardin by an ambulance. They were released shortly after getting there. The school bus driver was not hurt.

A portion of Rosetta Corners Road was closed for several hours. The Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office, Breckinridge County EMS, Breckinridge County Board of Education, and the Custer Volunteer Fire Department helped at the scene.

Below are photos of the scene:

A Breckinridge County school bus was involved in a head-on collision on Monday, Nov. 28, 2023. (WAVE News)

A pickup truck was involved in a head-on collision with a Breckinridge County school bus on Monday, Nov. 28, 2023. (WAVE News)

