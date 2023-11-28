LMDP releases list of road closures for Light Up Louisville
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Light Up Louisville gets closer, the LMPD has released a list of roads that will be closed before and after the event.
Light Up Louisville takes place Saturday, Dec. 2 from 4 to 9 p.m.
The road closures will be from noon to 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the following streets:
- W Jefferson Street from S 3rd Street to S 8th Street
- W Liberty Street from S 3rd Street to S 8th Street
- S 4th Street from W Market to W Ali
- S 5th Street from W Ali to W Market
- S 6th Street from W Market to Cedar Street
- S 7th Street from W Market to W Ali
- S 7th Street from Cedar Street to W Jefferson
- S 8th Street from W Jefferson to W Liberty
- Armory Place from W Ali to W Liberty
- Congress Alley from S 6th Street to S 8th Street
- Court Place from S 5t Street to S 6th Street
