Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD arrests man on over 100 charges of mail theft

Lil'Vone Dashawn
Lil'Vone Dashawn(LMDC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In court Tuesday was a man accused of stealing mail from over 100 people.

Lil’vone Finch, 26, is charged with 102 counts of mail theft. He is also charged with giving false identification to an officer, and burglary.

On Monday, officers were called on a person in a gray jacket with a red wagon stealing mail from porches. An arrest citation said officers stopped Finch and he was arrested by detectives. The wagon was nearby full of USPS mail and packages.

Detectives spoke to a witness, who provided a description of Finch and the wagon. The citation said Finch is also seen on video with the wagon.

Finch is also accused of going into The Granville on South 3rd Street and stealing two cakes. Police said when they interviewed Finch, he gave them a fake name.

“The subject unlawfully deprived numerous victims of their USPS mail and packages,” the citation said.

His bond was set at $30,000 and is due back in court Dec. 6.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Martin
KSP help JCSO find armed and potentially dangerous Southern Indiana man
Bullitt County homicide scene.
Identity of 42-year-old woman found dead on side of the road in Bullitt County released
A man is in the hospital after a fight in a Circle K parking lot on Bardstown Road Monday...
LMPD investigating after fight at Circle K on Bardstown Road
More details released on what led to head on crash involving Breckinridge Co. school bus
Alisha Posey, 30, and Jason Marta, 35, both of Greensburg, Ky., are facing charges after a...
KSP: Woman accused of stealing police cruiser with suspect in backseat

Latest News

Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She...
Trial set to begin for pediatrician charged with murder-for-hire plot
Jamey Noel and Larry Wilder
Former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel taking California vacation with defense attorney
Simeyon Johnson, 37, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Louisville Metro police in connection...
Frankfort murder suspect arrested in Louisville
The Kentucky Derby Museum.
Kentucky Derby Museum to kick off the race to 150