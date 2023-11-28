LMPD arrests man on over 100 charges of mail theft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In court Tuesday was a man accused of stealing mail from over 100 people.

Lil’vone Finch, 26, is charged with 102 counts of mail theft. He is also charged with giving false identification to an officer, and burglary.

On Monday, officers were called on a person in a gray jacket with a red wagon stealing mail from porches. An arrest citation said officers stopped Finch and he was arrested by detectives. The wagon was nearby full of USPS mail and packages.

Detectives spoke to a witness, who provided a description of Finch and the wagon. The citation said Finch is also seen on video with the wagon.

Finch is also accused of going into The Granville on South 3rd Street and stealing two cakes. Police said when they interviewed Finch, he gave them a fake name.

“The subject unlawfully deprived numerous victims of their USPS mail and packages,” the citation said.

His bond was set at $30,000 and is due back in court Dec. 6.

