Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD honors recently retired Traffic Guard Ruth Golightly

Ruth Golightly receives Outstanding Achievement and Service Award
By Samantha Murray
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ruth Golightly was honored with the Oustanding Achievement and Service Award for her years of service as a Traffic Guard.

Gotlightly, 89, was known as the “Queen of Traffic” before her recent retirement. Golightly started off as a traffic guard for the city in the 60s before later working for the LMPD. She finished out her over 25 years consecutive years as an LMPD traffic guard by serving Western Middle and Brandeis Elementary Schools.

LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, Traffic Guard Supervisor Amanda Carpenter, and Lt. Col. Aaron Crowell were some of those in attendance at the ceremony.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Martin
KSP help JCSO find armed and potentially dangerous Southern Indiana man
A man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on the ramp to I-64 from I-65.
One dead after single-vehicle crash on I-64 east bound ramp
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
Former WAVE personalities Bob Domine, Jackie Hays and Tom Wills stopped by to give us their...
Icons reunite to reflect on WAVE’s 75th anniversary
Starting at 7 a.m., the exit from I-65 south to Kentucky Route 61 in Lebanon Junction will be...
I-65 ramp closure starts Monday

Latest News

A man is in the hospital after a fight in a Circle K parking lot on Bardstown Road Monday...
LMPD investigating after fight at Circle K on Bardstown Road
Judge forfeits $20,000 of Jamarcus Glover’s bond money
LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel
Attorneys say LMPD chief should be added to Brady list following court testimony
At Schimpff's Confectionery in Jeffersonville, the 19th century business was attracting 21st...
Schimpff’s Confectionery, Hadley Pottery look to cash in on Cyber Monday