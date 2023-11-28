LMPD honors recently retired Traffic Guard Ruth Golightly

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ruth Golightly was honored with the Oustanding Achievement and Service Award for her years of service as a Traffic Guard.

Gotlightly, 89, was known as the “Queen of Traffic” before her recent retirement. Golightly started off as a traffic guard for the city in the 60s before later working for the LMPD. She finished out her over 25 years consecutive years as an LMPD traffic guard by serving Western Middle and Brandeis Elementary Schools.

LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, Traffic Guard Supervisor Amanda Carpenter, and Lt. Col. Aaron Crowell were some of those in attendance at the ceremony.

