LMPD investigating after fight at Circle K on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a fight in a Circle K parking lot on Bardstown Road Monday afternoon, according to LMPD.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5300 block of Bardstown Road around 3:50 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

During the investigation, police learned that two men were fighting and a shot was fired toward one of them. Ellis said no one had been shot, but one man received injuries that needed medical attention. The other man fled the scene.

EMS took the injured man to UofL Hospital, and he is expected to survive.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

