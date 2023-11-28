LMPD releases list of road closures for Light Up Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Light Up Louisville gets closer, the LMPD has released a list of roads that will be closed before and after the event.

Light Up Louisville takes place Saturday, Dec. 2 from 4 to 9 p.m.

The road closures will be from noon to 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the following streets:

W Jefferson Street from S 3rd Street to S 8th Street

W Liberty Street from S 3rd Street to S 8th Street

S 4th Street from W Market to W Ali

S 5th Street from W Ali to W Market

S 6th Street from W Market to Cedar Street

S 7th Street from W Market to W Ali

S 7th Street from Cedar Street to W Jefferson

S 8th Street from W Jefferson to W Liberty

Armory Place from W Ali to W Liberty

Congress Alley from S 6th Street to S 8th Street

Court Place from S 5t Street to S 6th Street

