Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD releases list of road closures for Light Up Louisville

Louisville Metro seeking ‘Light Up’ Christmas tree
By Samantha Murray
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Light Up Louisville gets closer, the LMPD has released a list of roads that will be closed before and after the event.

Light Up Louisville takes place Saturday, Dec. 2 from 4 to 9 p.m.

The road closures will be from noon to 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the following streets:

  • W Jefferson Street from S 3rd Street to S 8th Street
  • W Liberty Street from S 3rd Street to S 8th Street
  • S 4th Street from W Market to W Ali
  • S 5th Street from W Ali to W Market
  • S 6th Street from W Market to Cedar Street
  • S 7th Street from W Market to W Ali
  • S 7th Street from Cedar Street to W Jefferson
  • S 8th Street from W Jefferson to W Liberty
  • Armory Place from W Ali to W Liberty
  • Congress Alley from S 6th Street to S 8th Street
  • Court Place from S 5t Street to S 6th Street

For more information about the event, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Martin
KSP help JCSO find armed and potentially dangerous Southern Indiana man
Alisha Posey, 30, and Jason Marta, 35, both of Greensburg, Ky., are facing charges after a...
KSP: Woman accused of stealing police cruiser with suspect in backseat
A man is in the hospital after a fight in a Circle K parking lot on Bardstown Road Monday...
LMPD investigating after fight at Circle K on Bardstown Road
Starting at 7 a.m., the exit from I-65 south to Kentucky Route 61 in Lebanon Junction will be...
I-65 ramp closure starts Monday
LFD: No one hurt in house fire on Eastern Parkway

Latest News

Southbound lanes of I-71 closed after multi-vehicle crash just past exit 14
Royal Lamont-Navro Allen
New Albany man arrested, accused of pulling gun out during traffic stop
Ruth Golightly receives Outstanding Achievement and Service Award
LMPD honors recently retired Traffic Guard Ruth Golightly
A man is in the hospital after a fight in a Circle K parking lot on Bardstown Road Monday...
LMPD investigating after fight at Circle K on Bardstown Road