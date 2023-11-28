Major water line break leaves several in Corydon, Indiana without water

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of residents in Corydon, Indiana woke up Tuesday morning without water.

Corydon Town Manager Bruce Cunningham said they first noticed the leak around 2:30 a.m. but could not identify where the leak was. As of 11 a.m., Cunningham said about 75 customers still don’t have water access. That’s down from 600 customers when the leak was noticed.

He said it’s because they’ve been able to switch valves and isolate the leak. Those impacted are around the Settlers Trace subdivision and Skyway Drive. The area is composed of both homes and businesses.

Cunningham said they have a team working to find where this leak is so they can take care of it.

The issue crews are facing right now is that they don’t know exactly where the leak is because the water is coming out somewhere underground, not spilling out onto the surface, which would make it more obvious where that leak is located.

This story may be updated.

