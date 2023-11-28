Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Major water line break leaves several in Corydon, Indiana without water

Corydon, Indiana.
Corydon, Indiana.(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of residents in Corydon, Indiana woke up Tuesday morning without water.

Corydon Town Manager Bruce Cunningham said they first noticed the leak around 2:30 a.m. but could not identify where the leak was. As of 11 a.m., Cunningham said about 75 customers still don’t have water access. That’s down from 600 customers when the leak was noticed.

He said it’s because they’ve been able to switch valves and isolate the leak. Those impacted are around the Settlers Trace subdivision and Skyway Drive. The area is composed of both homes and businesses.

Cunningham said they have a team working to find where this leak is so they can take care of it.

The issue crews are facing right now is that they don’t know exactly where the leak is because the water is coming out somewhere underground, not spilling out onto the surface, which would make it more obvious where that leak is located.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Martin
KSP help JCSO find armed and potentially dangerous Southern Indiana man
A man is in the hospital after a fight in a Circle K parking lot on Bardstown Road Monday...
LMPD investigating after fight at Circle K on Bardstown Road
Alisha Posey, 30, and Jason Marta, 35, both of Greensburg, Ky., are facing charges after a...
KSP: Woman accused of stealing police cruiser with suspect in backseat
Starting at 7 a.m., the exit from I-65 south to Kentucky Route 61 in Lebanon Junction will be...
I-65 ramp closure starts Monday
More details released on what led to head on crash involving Breckinridge Co. school bus

Latest News

More details released on what led to head on crash involving Breckinridge Co. school bus
Source: Governor Eric Holcomb's Office
New state comptroller for Indiana appointed
Corbin W. Hippensteel, 30, of Columbus, Ind., is charged with one count of murder in...
Man charged in Columbus, Ind. homicide case
Roger Gilmore Parker
Florida man arrested for assault in Laurel County