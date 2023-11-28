Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man charged in $80,000 chicken heist

By Jalen Tart and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - An $80,000 chicken heist was foiled in South Carolina and a truck driver was taken into custody, WIS reports.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Thomas, 55, was supposed to deliver 41,000 pounds of chicken to two locations in Milton, Georgia, but had other plans to make cash.

“I don’t know how you get $80,000 worth of chicken out of the plant in the first place,” said an anonymous worker at Pilgrims Pride Plant.

Sumter County deputies along with the assistance from Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomas on Saturday evening.

According to authorities, Thomas was hired by Pilgrim’s Pride to deliver chicken. Authorities believe Thomas had intentions of selling it.

A worker at Pilgrim’s Pride says these types of thefts keep happening.

“I’m not entirely sure how this is happening to be honest,” the worker said. “That’s a lot of chicken to be stolen out of there twice so I really have no idea how they’re even doing it and what they’re doing to stop it.”

Investigators believe Thomas sold part of the load of chicken he was transporting to various locations and was in the process of selling more when deputies pulled him over for a traffic stop.

When Thomas gave consent to deputies to search the truck, the investigator saw pallets loaded with cases of frozen chicken which was confirmed to be stolen from Pilgrim’s Pride.

Thomas was arrested with approximately seven pallets loaded with 215 cases of chicken that weighed 8,000 pounds.

It is believed Thomas sold about 33,000 pounds of chicken.

Thomas is charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent.

The worker gave insight into what the company could do to better manage the security of the plant.

“I guess the checkpoint to make sure on who’s coming in and out, what’s on the trucks and all of that,” the worker said. “I have no idea on how they get the trucks out there cause usually there’s these big trucks with freezers in them so I’m guessing they have one of those.”

If found guilty, Thomas can spend up to 10 years in prison.

Thomas appeared in court on Monday morning and was granted a $50,000 bond, but has yet to pay it.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Martin
KSP help JCSO find armed and potentially dangerous Southern Indiana man
Alisha Posey, 30, and Jason Marta, 35, both of Greensburg, Ky., are facing charges after a...
KSP: Woman accused of stealing police cruiser with suspect in backseat
A man is in the hospital after a fight in a Circle K parking lot on Bardstown Road Monday...
LMPD investigating after fight at Circle K on Bardstown Road
Starting at 7 a.m., the exit from I-65 south to Kentucky Route 61 in Lebanon Junction will be...
I-65 ramp closure starts Monday
LFD: No one hurt in house fire on Eastern Parkway

Latest News

WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Blog 11/28
Tracking the rain later this week
SnowTALK! Blog 11/28
Patients and families are crossing state lines to access legalized medically assisted death...
Challenges remain after Oregon ends residency rule for ‘Death with Dignity’ law
An ambulance waits to carry workers from the site of an under-construction road tunnel that...
Rescuers reach 41 workers trapped in collapsed tunnel for 17 days, start pulling them out