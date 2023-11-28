Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man charged in Columbus, Ind. homicide case

Corbin W. Hippensteel, 30, of Columbus, Ind., is charged with one count of murder in...
Corbin W. Hippensteel, 30, of Columbus, Ind., is charged with one count of murder in connection to a November 27, 2023 fatal shooting.(Source: Columbus, Ind. Police Department)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WAVE) – An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a man at a Columbus, Ind. mobile home park.

Columbus police were called to the 2600 block of Joseph Cox Court around 4:45 p.m. yesterday on a shots fired run. Once at the scene, they found the victim, Alejandro Flores, 54, of Columbus, dead inside the home.

Thanks to a description of the suspect that was given to officers, police arrested Corbin W. Hippensteel, 30, of Columbus, a short time later. He was found walking in the mobile home park.

Hippensteel was booked into the Bartholomew County Jail on a preliminary charge of murder.

Columbus Police say the homicide investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information about the case to call them at 812-376-2600.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Martin
KSP help JCSO find armed and potentially dangerous Southern Indiana man
Alisha Posey, 30, and Jason Marta, 35, both of Greensburg, Ky., are facing charges after a...
KSP: Woman accused of stealing police cruiser with suspect in backseat
A man is in the hospital after a fight in a Circle K parking lot on Bardstown Road Monday...
LMPD investigating after fight at Circle K on Bardstown Road
Starting at 7 a.m., the exit from I-65 south to Kentucky Route 61 in Lebanon Junction will be...
I-65 ramp closure starts Monday
LFD: No one hurt in house fire on Eastern Parkway

Latest News

KSP gives more information on what led to Breckinridge Co. school bus head-on collision
Roger Gilmore Parker
Florida man arrested for assault in Laurel County
World War II veteran killed in action honored with bronze star medal
World War II veteran killed in action honored with bronze star medal
Alisha Posey, 30, and Jason Marta, 35, both of Greensburg, Ky., are facing charges after a...
KSP: Woman accused of stealing police cruiser with suspect in backseat