Man charged in Columbus, Ind. homicide case

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WAVE) – An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a man at a Columbus, Ind. mobile home park.

Columbus police were called to the 2600 block of Joseph Cox Court around 4:45 p.m. yesterday on a shots fired run. Once at the scene, they found the victim, Alejandro Flores, 54, of Columbus, dead inside the home.

Thanks to a description of the suspect that was given to officers, police arrested Corbin W. Hippensteel, 30, of Columbus, a short time later. He was found walking in the mobile home park.

Hippensteel was booked into the Bartholomew County Jail on a preliminary charge of murder.

Columbus Police say the homicide investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information about the case to call them at 812-376-2600.

