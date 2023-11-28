Contact Troubleshooters
Metro Council Charging Committee recommends removal charges for embattled Councilman Anthony Piagentini

Louisville Metro Councilman Anthony Piagentini
Louisville Metro Councilman Anthony Piagentini(Josh Whitney/WAVE News)
By Ward Jolles
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Council Charging Committee is recommending that the full Metro Council move forward with removal charges against embattled councilman Anthony Piagentini (R-19).

Piagentini has been at the center of an ethics investigation after he took a consulting job with the Louisville Healthcare CEO Council the day after he supported a $40 million grant benefiting that same group.

The Metro Ethics Commission unanimously agreed that he violated the city’s ethics code by doing so and recommended that he be removed from the council back in October.

Findings from the ethics commission led to the creation of an ad hoc charging committee that would then discuss his potential removal. Now, the charging committee is moving forward with removal procedures.

“After thorough review of the evidence in this matter and in light of the Ethics Commission’s recommendation for removal due to misconduct on the part of Councilman Piagentini, the Committee is obliged to uphold the integrity of the Metro Council and move forward with removal charges,” said Vice Chair, Councilman Owen.

The Committee has filed a written complaint with the Metro Council Clerk and will deliver the complaint to the full Metro Council at its next regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

Piagentini has vowed to use whatever legal means necessary to dispute the charges.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

