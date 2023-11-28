New Albany man arrested, accused of pulling gun out during traffic stop

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A New Albany man was arrested early Saturday morning after he allegedly pulled out and pointed a gun during a traffic stop in Jeffersonville.

Indiana State Police said around 1:30 a.m. a trooper stopped a car near Spring Street and Court Avenue. The car did not pull over and instead stopped in the middle of the road.

ISP spokesperson Carey Huls said as the trooper was walking towards the car on the passenger’s side, he saw one of the passengers pull out a pistol and point it toward the back driver’s side door. The trooper took out his gun and ordered the man to drop his. The trooper called for backup, and the man was taken into custody without any further issues.

Huls said the passenger was later identified as 24-year-old Royal Lamont-Navro Allen. He was taken to Clark County Jail and is charged with two counts of intimidation, pointing a firearm, and possession of marijuana.

His bond has been set at $25,000.

