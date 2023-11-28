New state comptroller for Indiana appointed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Hoosier state has a new chief financial officer.

Governor Eric Holcomb announced on Tuesday that Elise Nieshalla will serve as the next state comptroller. She currently serves as the president of the Indiana County Councils Association, president of the Boone County Council, and chairwoman of the Association of Indiana Counties’ 2023 Legislative Committee.

Her experience includes working with state legislators to address tax and fiscal concerns for county and local governments as well as helping manage and appropriate a $51 million budget for Boone County residents, according to a release.

Tera Klutz, Indiana’s 57th auditor of state, has her resignation effective Thursday and Nieshalla will be sworn in on Friday.

