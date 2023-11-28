Contact Troubleshooters
New statewide system for motor vehicle services coming in 2024

A new system named Kentucky Automated Vehicle Information System (KAVIS) is coming to every county in Kentucky in the new year.(WKYT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new system named Kentucky Automated Vehicle Information System (KAVIS) is coming to every county in Kentucky in the new year.

All county clerk offices will come to a pause in-person and online from January 1st to the week of January 8th.

Motor vehicle services can include tag renewals, transfers, or other transactions, so county clerks are urging people in the community to come in early to deal with any of those transactions.

There will also be holiday closures, so they’re asking you to keep that in mind when coming in.

Fayette County Clerk Susan Lamb is asking people come in on or before December 22nd, so that they have enough time to process everything before the new system is started.

Their old system was in place for nearly 50 years, so she says a change is a good thing.

Lamb says the migration to the new system will take time, allowing for a transfer of more than 350 million records statewide.

“That’s monumental. It’s pretty scary to think of that many, so I’m hoping that everything is going to go seemless but we won’t know until we get there.” Lamb said.

Of course, there is always a possibility for hiccups or issues, but she is hopeful that those can be resolved.

In Fayette County, their new system should be up by January 11th, and in Woodford County, it will be January 12th.

Sandy Jones, the Woodford County Clerk says they handle a lot of things in her office. Motor vehicle transactions is one of their most common.

“We have a lot of different aspects that go on into the clerks office each day. Motor vehicle is mostly constant depending on the first week and the last week of each month, you can imagine we’re busier at that time.” Jones said.

Both clerks are urging people to come in early.

They say while this part of their office will be closed, they’ll still be open to help with any other sectors.

Online vehicle registration will be unavailable starting December 28th.

Online renewal will be restored the week of January 8th

All in person motor vehicle services will be unavailable starting as early as Friday, December 29th.

To know the exact dates in your county, you can check with your local county clerk.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

