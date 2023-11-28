Southbound lanes of I-71 closed after multi-vehicle crash just past exit 14

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Two separate accidents are causing major backups on Interstate 71 South in Oldham County.

Crews are working near the mile marker 14 exit ramp to clear both of the crash scenes.

Oldham County dispatch confirmed there was an injury from one of the accidents.

Tuesday morning commuters are encouraged to avoid the area due to no detour.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.