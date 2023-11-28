Contact Troubleshooters
Trial set to begin for pediatrician charged with murder-for-hire plot

Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She...
Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She is accused of trying to hire a person to murder her ex-husband.(Source: Oldham County Detention Center)
By WAVE Staff and Samantha Murray
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The trial is set to begin this week for the Louisville Pediatrician accused of trying to hire someone to kill her ex-husband.

Dr. Stephanie Russell was arrested back in May of 2022.

Court Records state Russell made contact with a person she believed she was hired to kill her ex-husband, but the person authorities say she contacted was actually an undercover FBI employee. According to officials, she agreed to pay a total of $7,000 for the murder.

An affidavit also stated Russell allegedly planned to kill her ex-husband so she could get full custody of their two children. A judge granted the ex-husband full custody in 2020 after she accused him of sexually and physically abusing the kids, and the judge ruled that there was no evidence supporting the claims.

The trial is scheduled to begin Thursday.

If convicted, Russell could serve up to 10 years in federal prison.

