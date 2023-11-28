UVA football player Perris Jones to be released from Frazier Rehabilitation Institute

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After spending weeks in recovery following a back injury, University of Virginia football player Perris Jones is leaving Frazier Rehabilitation Institute and heading home to Virginia.

The senior running back was injured during the UVA vs. Louisville game on Nov. 9th at L&N Stadium after catching a swing pass in the third quarter of the game.

Jones spent two and a half weeks in the care of UofL Health after he was rushed to the hospital and underwent spinal surgery, followed by physical and occupational therapy at Frazier Rehabilitation Institute.

UofL Health says Jones has made tremendous progress, is now healthy for travel and will continue his rehabilitation journey in Virginia.

