UVA football player Perris Jones released from Frazier Rehabilitation Institute

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After spending weeks in recovery following a back injury, University of Virginia football player Perris Jones is leaving Frazier Rehabilitation Institute and heading home to Virginia.

The senior running back was injured during the UVA vs. Louisville game on Nov. 9th at L&N Stadium after catching a swing pass in the third quarter of the game.

Jones spent two and a half weeks in the care of UofL Health after he was rushed to the hospital and underwent spinal surgery, followed by physical and occupational therapy at Frazier Rehabilitation Institute.

Tuesday, Virginia Senior Perris Jones walked out of Frazier Rehab to hugs and applause after being wheeled into the UofL emergency room 19 days earlier with a serious spinal injury.

”It’s not something that you planned for,” Jones said. “It’s not something you expect to happen. It’s not something you want to happen, but it did.”

What happened was watched by thousands. Playing against UofL on Nov. 9, Jones caught a pass and ran just 9 steps before a tackle that left him, and many others, fearing the worst.

”So right away, I couldn’t feel anything,” Jones said. “After the hit, I just kind of realized my body go numb in a sense. And then I hit the ground. It didn’t really feel myself hit the ground. I was sitting there wondering what in the world was happening?”

Jones underwent surgery to relieve pressure on his spine that could have made his injury worse. He said he shared tears with his father when he realized his days of playing football were over.

”You know, I just told him I was sorry,” Jones said, “because after you spend… your whole life working towards something and then it’s seemingly gone in a moment’s notice. It was rough to admit.”

In days, Jones was moved to Frazier Rehab, where he had to regain his mobility and his strength. Again, it wasn’t easy.

”You can work as hard as you want, but there’s no guarantee that everything’s going to come back how you want it to,” Jones said. “So, just being patient. Trying to be patient through the process and realizing you’ve got to take it a day at a time and do as much as you can or as little as you can to make sure that you’re still trending upwards and don’t have any halt in progress.”

UofL Health says Jones has made tremendous progress, is now healthy for travel and will continue his rehabilitation journey in Virginia.

