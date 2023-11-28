Contact Troubleshooters
Wound healing care comes to South Louisville

(WAVE News)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health- Mary & Elizabeth Hospital held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center Tuesday.

The new medical center is aimed at treating patients with slow-to-heal non-healing wounds, foot or leg ulcers, surgical wounds that have opened, internal injuries, or open sounds from radiation therapy or acute traumatic and crush injuries.

As Mary & Elizabeth Hospital gets closer to 150 years of patient care, they hope to continue to grow. In addition to this new facility, the hospital also plans to open ‘the Birthing Place’ in 2025.

