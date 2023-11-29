Additional search warrants executed in connection to Jamey Noel investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are executing additional search warrants in connection to the investigation of former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel.

WAVE Troubleshooters learned the warrants were signed Wednesday. Three Indiana State Police vehicles and one of Noel’s defense attorneys were spotted outside his residence in Jeffersonville.

Sources say additional search warrants may be executed at properties in Scott County, but ISP would not release which ones.

An ISP spokesperson did say the warrants are related to the ongoing investigation into Noel.

This story may be updated.

