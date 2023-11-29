Crews continue to work to restore water in Corydon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are still working to locate the source of the leak that’s left several people in Corydon, Ind. without water.

Corydon Town Hall announced via a Facebook post on Wednesday that repair efforts continue at Poolside Dr and that, as the leak has been isolated, normal water pressure would return to Heritage Apartments and Sky Way Dr.

The post also said that the Settlers Trace area would have another outage Wednesday afternoon to cut in another valve.

The post claims that they are losing 1,000 gallons of water per minute and no water is surfacing.

Community leaders were at the Harrison Township Fire Department on Hilltop Dr. Wednesday passing out free water bottles to those still without water from the outage.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.