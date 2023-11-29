Crews responding to water main break at Preston, Outer Loop intersection
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a water main break at the intersection of Preston and Outer Loop.
Louisville Metro police officers are there and see water and ice on the roadway. Louisville Water Company workers are currently responding.
MetroSafe said reports started coming in at 6:55 a.m.
Wednesday morning commuters should avoid the area.
