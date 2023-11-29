Crews working to repair water main break at Preston Highway, Outer Loop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area of Preston Highway and Outer Loop after a water main broke Wednesday morning.

Officials with Louisville Water Company said the break happened around 7 a.m. on a 12-inch diameter water main.

Crews worked quickly to turn off the water service, but due to the amount of water in the roadway and the frigid temperatures, it created icy conditions.

Pipe repairs are underway and crews are working to restore water service to a few businesses in the surrounding area that are without.

Detour signs will be put up. Drivers should expect traffic detours at Preston Highway and Outer Loop throughout the day.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.