Early morning fire destroys auto body shop near Shepherdsville
By Ward Jolles
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters in Bullitt County say a fire has destroyed an auto body shop just outside Shepherdsville.

The fire broke out Wednesday morning around 8 a.m. at Glen’s Auto Clinic just off Highway 44 near Shepherdsville.

Assistant Fire Chief Todd Bivens says this is nearly a total loss. Only the auto shop’s administrative office was spared.

No one was inside the business itself when the fire started, but there was a family and a few pets in an RV that was parked just next door. That family and all the animals got out and are OK.

Three buildings were damaged and three vehicles and a boat inside the auto shop were all destroyed in the fire as well.

Fire officials have gotten the fire under control but are still working to put out a few hot spots. They’re still trying to figure out what caused it.

