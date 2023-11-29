Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Chilly morning; Mild temperatures through the weekend

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warming trend begins today
  • Wind gusts near 30 MPH this afternoon
  • Rain showers arrive late Thursday night; Steady Friday morning rain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a frigid start, temperatures warm into the 50s this afternoon with the help of sunny skies and southwesterly winds. Wind gusts between 20 and 30 MPH are possible throughout the day. Upper-level clouds stream into the region tonight as temperatures fall into the 30s.

Clouds continue to increase on Thursday as our next rain-maker gets closer. Highs max out in the mid to upper 50s with the help of gusty southwesterly winds. Rain takes over the region after midnight Thursday night. Lows only fall into the 40s by Friday morning as steady rain continues to fall.

Rain becomes more scattered by Friday afternoon before exiting Friday evening. Rain totals between half an inch to an inch are expected. A few disturbances may bring shower chances over the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Stay close to the WAVE Weather app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. - Weather - Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023

Most Read

Bullitt County homicide scene.
Identity of 42-year-old woman found dead on side of the road in Bullitt County released
WAVE News Tower Camera
LFD: Tent fire at homeless camp leaves 1 dead, another injured
More details released on what led to head on crash involving Breckinridge Co. school bus
A man is in the hospital after a fight in a Circle K parking lot on Bardstown Road Monday...
LMPD investigating after fight at Circle K on Bardstown Road
Charles Martin
KSP help JCSO find armed and potentially dangerous Southern Indiana man

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. - Weather - Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Blog 11/28
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Blog 11/27
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK Blog 11/24