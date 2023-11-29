FORECAST: Chilly morning; Mild temperatures through the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Warming trend begins today

Wind gusts near 30 MPH this afternoon

Rain showers arrive late Thursday night; Steady Friday morning rain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a frigid start, temperatures warm into the 50s this afternoon with the help of sunny skies and southwesterly winds. Wind gusts between 20 and 30 MPH are possible throughout the day. Upper-level clouds stream into the region tonight as temperatures fall into the 30s.

Clouds continue to increase on Thursday as our next rain-maker gets closer. Highs max out in the mid to upper 50s with the help of gusty southwesterly winds. Rain takes over the region after midnight Thursday night. Lows only fall into the 40s by Friday morning as steady rain continues to fall.

Rain becomes more scattered by Friday afternoon before exiting Friday evening. Rain totals between half an inch to an inch are expected. A few disturbances may bring shower chances over the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Stay close to the WAVE Weather app for the latest.

