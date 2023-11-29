Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Milder air brings rain by Friday morning

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Milder overnight as clouds arrive
  • Rain arrives early Friday morning, scattered showers by afternoon
  • Small shower chances early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will increase overnight, helping to ease the temperature drop overnight. These high, thin clouds coupled with a southerly wind will keep us in the 30s early Thursday, an upgrade from the frigid weather we’ve had as of late.

We’ll keep it partly cloudy through the day on Thursday as highs reach up toward the 60-degree mark during the afternoon. What a much nicer day compared to the cold we’ve suffered through as of late!

A wall of steady rain moves in Thursday night, giving us a good soaking as we head into Friday morning. Lows will only drop into the 40s thanks to the increase in moisture.

Rain is likely for the early part of the Friday morning commute, but we’ll settle down to scattered showers by mid morning. Scattered showers and gusts up to 30 MPH will continue Friday afternoon.

Rainfall totals on Friday will range from 0.25″ to 0.75″.

Saturday is drier, but still mainly cloudy with a small shower chance during the day. Sunday looks similar as highs near 60 degrees continue.

Cooler air pouring in for the next workweek will take highs down into the 40s with small shower chances through that period.

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE Midday Weather - Wednesday, November 29, 2023

