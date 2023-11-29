FORECAST: Windy and milder afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Wind gusts near 30 MPH this afternoon

Rain arrives late Thursday night

Messy morning commute on Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Windy afternoon with temperatures warming rapidly into the lower 50s this afternoon. Gusts could reach or exceed 30 MPH at times.

The southerly wind will remain in place tonight along with some high clouds. Both will help to keep the temperatures from dropping dramatically but it will still be a cold night.

Clouds continue to increase on Thursday as our next rain-maker gets closer. Highs max out in the mid to upper 50s with the help of gusty southwesterly winds.

Rain takes over the region after midnight Thursday night. Lows only fall into the 40s by Friday morning as steady rain continues to fall.

Rain becomes more scattered by Friday afternoon before exiting Friday evening. Rain totals between half an inch to an inch are expected.

A few disturbances may bring shower chances over the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Stay close to the WAVE Weather app for the latest.

