FORECAST: Windy, warmer day before rain returns

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Wind gusts near 30 MPH this afternoon
  • Rain arrives late tonight; Widespread rain continues through Friday morning
  • Watching small shower chances early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today as temperatures warm into the 50s to near 60°. It will be windy with gusts between 20 and 30 MPH. Clouds take over this evening before a wall of rain moves in overnight. Lows will only fall into the 40s by Friday morning.

Widespread, steady rain is expected Friday morning; scattered showers continue throughout the afternoon and evening. Wind gusts near 30 MPH are possible tomorrow. Rainfall totals will range from 0.25″ to 0.75″. Rain showers fade Friday evening; however, clouds will remain overnight. Lows settle into the 40s and low 50s.

A few disturbances may bring shower chances into the forecast for the beginning of next week. Stay close to the WAVE Weather app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

