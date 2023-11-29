“He couldn’t live to be without her.” Family remembers loved ones killed in triple fatal crash in Breckinridge County

IRVINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - An Irvington family who lost both parents in a triple fatal crash in Breckinridge County say their parents’ 34-year love story transcends their untimely death.

On Nov. 17, Kentucky State Police responded to a crash near the intersection of KY 86 and 690 Custer. The head-on collision claimed the lives of 37-year-old Kenneth Smallwood, and a married couple, 59-year old Charles Lucas and 55-year-old Edna Lucas. A three-year-old in Smallwood’s car was the only survivor.

Lucas’ children say Enda passed away first, and Charles passed away a few hours later.

“I think all of us feel like when daddy made it to heaven, he kissed her and said ‘I miss you,’” Charles Lucas II, son of Charles and Edna Lucas and Mayor of Irvington said. “He couldn’t live to be without her.”

The Lucas family remembers Edna for her selfless spirit. Charles, also known as Mugsy, is remembered for his larger-than-life personality and his iconic boots. Above all else, the family says their parents’ 34-year love story love will always stick with them.

“We found love notes my mom wrote dating back to the early 90s to as recent as a couple months ago,” Charles II said. “They would read ‘Mugsy, I ran into the store. Be back soon. Love you forever, Edna.’ He left little notes on her cabinet doors in the laundry room.”

Enda and Mugsy created fun memories with their children and grandchildren. On the night before Easter, the couple would plant jellybeans with their grandchildren for them to grow into lollipops. Another Lucas family tradition includes putting up their Christmas tree together, but the death of Enda and Mugsy changed those plans.

“We went from a huge family to what we have now,” Jennifer Lucas said. “We lost all our grandparents about six years ago and then we lost both of our parents, so now it’s just us, our babies, and our spouses.”

Charles and Enda Lucas married on October 12, 1989. Last week, the couple bought their first home together eager to create more memories. Although they weren’t able to finish those plans, their children say their love story will never be forgotten.

“As bad as it hurt to lose them both at the same time, they went together and were happy,” said Charles II. “Death couldn’t end their love story.”

The Lucas family is asking people to continue praying for the Smallwood family. Thirty-seven-year-old Kenneth Smallwood also lost his life in the same crash that claimed the lives of Edna and Mugsy Lucas.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.