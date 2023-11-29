Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Hold the dairy: Kraft’s new Mac & Cheese will be made without the cheese

The Kraft Heinz Co. is bringing dairy-free macaroni and cheese to the U.S. for the first time.
The Kraft Heinz Co. is bringing dairy-free macaroni and cheese to the U.S. for the first time.(Kraft Heinz Company via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press and Dee-Ann Durbin, The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Kraft Macaroni and … fava beans?

The Kraft Heinz Co. is bringing dairy-free macaroni and cheese to the U.S. for the first time.

The company said the new recipe has the same creamy texture and flavor of its beloved 85-year-old original Mac & Cheese but replaces dairy with ingredients like fava bean protein and coconut oil powder.

The plant-based Kraft NotMac & Cheese, which will be rolled out to U.S. stores over the next few months, was developed in collaboration with Not Co., a Chicago startup that makes plant-based milk, burgers and other products.

Kraft Heinz, which is based in Pittsburgh and Chicago, formed a joint venture with Not Co. last year.

The joint venture, called The Kraft Heinz Not Co., has already released non-dairy cheese slices and mayonnaise in the U.S. It plans to add more products and begin international distribution next year.

Kraft Heinz began selling vegan macaroni and cheese in Australia in 2021, but this will be the first time it’s been sold in the U.S.

Kraft Heinz Not Co. CEO Lucho Lopez-May said sales of plant-based macaroni and cheese products are outpacing the overall category. But less than 30% of buyers purchase the products a second time, citing disappointing taste and texture.

Lopez-May said Kraft Heinz Not Co. aims to meet consumers’ preference for plant-based foods with familiar flavors that don’t force them to make drastic changes to their eating habits.

Kraft sells more than 1 million boxes of its original Mac & Cheese every day.

NotMac & Cheese will be available in white cheddar and original flavors.

Kraft Heinz didn’t provide a full ingredient list or nutrition information, but the plant-based box advertises 310 calories per serving, which is more than the 250 calories in the original. It is also higher in saturated fat but lower in sugar.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bullitt County homicide scene.
Identity of 42-year-old woman found dead on side of the road in Bullitt County released
WAVE News Tower Camera
LFD: Tent fire at homeless camp leaves 1 dead, another injured
More details released on what led to head on crash involving Breckinridge Co. school bus
Judge forfeits $20,000 of Jamarcus Glover’s bond money
A man is in the hospital after a fight in a Circle K parking lot on Bardstown Road Monday...
LMPD investigating after fight at Circle K on Bardstown Road

Latest News

President Joe Biden greets Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, front,...
Biden visits Boebert’s district to reject Republican criticism of green policies
The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Israeli military says 10 Israelis, four Thai nationals, have been released by Hamas
Teen killed on Gene Snyder Freeway was AWOL from child welfare facility
Negotiations to extend the current truce in the Israel-Hamas war continue as more hostages are...
Israel truce deadline: Extension talks, more hostages released
An Armed Forces body bearer team carries the casket after the funeral service for former first...
Rosalynn Carter is eulogized before family and friends as husband Jimmy bears silent witness