JCPS to provide transportation update ahead of new calendar year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The agenda for an upcoming Jefferson County School Board meeting includes a transportation update heading into 2024.

The presentation submitted by interim chief operations officer Rob Fulk highlights how the district is looking at transportation heading into the next calendar year.

It outlines the drop in full time bus drivers, starting in 2015 when there were more than a 1,000 bus drivers covering 975 routes, and looks at where the district is now.

In 2023, the number of bus drivers has almost been cut in half (574). The number of routes has declined as well (574). New schools have also opened since then that need transportation.

The district has already made some changes. For example, if JCPS were on last year’s bell schedule with just two start times, there’d be almost 300 more routes than drivers, the presentation states.

JCPS already offers incentives to drivers including some just for showing up. More are being trained. 10 more drivers will soon start, but it’s not enough.

The district is now eyeing some more changes in policy and technology.

Because there aren’t enough drivers, the district may eliminate delays for winter weather, meaning school will be a ‘go’ or ‘no go.’

JCPS’s update also suggests they’re talking with route and transportation companies, and Bus drivers have been experimenting with turn-by-turn navigation technology - and cameras to record incidents.

Bad behavior on buses has been a major focal point for some drivers, and JCPS again says they’re listening, starting a new referral system for unruly kids.

The presentation says they’ll need 500 full time drivers next year just to transport resident students, alternative school students and special education.

That wouldn’t include magnet students, so even more would be needed to include them. A new plan could leave magnet students scrambling.

You can find the full presentation here. This update will be given to the board officially on Dec. 5.

