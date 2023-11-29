Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Judge denies bond reduction for child porn suspect

Joseph Isaiah Carter, 28, of Radcliff, is being held ion 123 counts of possession of matter of...
Joseph Isaiah Carter, 28, of Radcliff, is being held ion 123 counts of possession of matter of a sex performance by a minor over 12 but under 18.(Source: Hardin County Detention Center)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) – A man arrested in July on more than 100 counts of possessing child pornography has had his request for a bond reduction denied.

Joseph Isaiah Carter, 28, of Radcliff, is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond.

The bond request was denied by Circuit Court Judge John Simcoe during Carter’s arraignment on 123 counts of possession of matter of a sex performance by a minor over 12 but under 18.

A Hardin County Grand Jury indicted Carter on the charges on October 26.

Carter was arrested July 13 after a search warrant was served at his home by Radcliff police and Homeland Security agents. The arrest citation says being given his Miranda rights, Carter admitted to purchasing the videos using his debit card.

The arrest citation says Carter received the videos on his cell phone and viewed thumbnails on three or four of them.

Carter is scheduled to be back in court January 23 for a pretrial conference.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bullitt County homicide scene.
Identity of 42-year-old woman found dead on side of the road in Bullitt County released
WAVE News Tower Camera
LFD: Tent fire at homeless camp leaves 1 dead, another injured
More details released on what led to head on crash involving Breckinridge Co. school bus
A man is in the hospital after a fight in a Circle K parking lot on Bardstown Road Monday...
LMPD investigating after fight at Circle K on Bardstown Road
Judge forfeits $20,000 of Jamarcus Glover’s bond money

Latest News

Glen's Auto Clinic
Early morning fire destroys auto body shop near Shepherdsville
Jack Harlow, Harlow Foundation surprise children, adults with 1,000 New Balance shoes
Jack Harlow, Harlow Foundation surprise children, adults with 1,000 New Balance shoes
Dan Johnson (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Metro Council releases statement following death of former councilman Dan Johnson
Crews working to repair water main break at Preston Highway, Outer Loop