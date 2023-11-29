Judge denies bond reduction for child porn suspect

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) – A man arrested in July on more than 100 counts of possessing child pornography has had his request for a bond reduction denied.

Joseph Isaiah Carter, 28, of Radcliff, is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond.

The bond request was denied by Circuit Court Judge John Simcoe during Carter’s arraignment on 123 counts of possession of matter of a sex performance by a minor over 12 but under 18.

A Hardin County Grand Jury indicted Carter on the charges on October 26.

Carter was arrested July 13 after a search warrant was served at his home by Radcliff police and Homeland Security agents. The arrest citation says being given his Miranda rights, Carter admitted to purchasing the videos using his debit card.

The arrest citation says Carter received the videos on his cell phone and viewed thumbnails on three or four of them.

Carter is scheduled to be back in court January 23 for a pretrial conference.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.