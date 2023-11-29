LMPD investigating after man walks into hospital with gunshot wounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man who had been shot walked into a hospital Tuesday.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said around 8 p.m. officers were called to UofL Hospital. Hospital staff told officers that the man was alert and conscious and was expected to survive his injuries.

Ellis said an initial investigation showed that the shooting scene happened near 17th and Hill Streets, between the Park Hill and Algonquin neighborhoods.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. There are no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

