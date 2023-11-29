Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD investigating after man walks into hospital with gunshot wounds

(WTVG)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man who had been shot walked into a hospital Tuesday.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said around 8 p.m. officers were called to UofL Hospital. Hospital staff told officers that the man was alert and conscious and was expected to survive his injuries.

Ellis said an initial investigation showed that the shooting scene happened near 17th and Hill Streets, between the Park Hill and Algonquin neighborhoods.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. There are no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Martin
KSP help JCSO find armed and potentially dangerous Southern Indiana man
Bullitt County homicide scene.
Identity of 42-year-old woman found dead on side of the road in Bullitt County released
A man is in the hospital after a fight in a Circle K parking lot on Bardstown Road Monday...
LMPD investigating after fight at Circle K on Bardstown Road
More details released on what led to head on crash involving Breckinridge Co. school bus
Alisha Posey, 30, and Jason Marta, 35, both of Greensburg, Ky., are facing charges after a...
KSP: Woman accused of stealing police cruiser with suspect in backseat

Latest News

Woman in hospital after shooting in Newburg neighborhood
Woman in hospital after shooting in Newburg neighborhood
A winter sunset over Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: One more frigid morning before milder air arrives
Kroger starts Angel Tree program
Kroger starts Angel Tree program
Louisville Metro Councilman Anthony Piagentini
Metro Council Charging Committee recommends removal charges for embattled Councilman Anthony Piagentini