Louisville native Elizabeth Strojan hired to lead Louisville Metro Housing Authority

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Craig Greenberg announced Louisville native Elizabeth Strojan will become the Executive Director of the Louisville Metro Housing Authority.

As the Chief of Staff and Senior Vice President of Administration & External Affairs at the New York City Housing Development Corporation, Stojan works to create and preserve affordable housing for New Yorkers.

“Elizabeth Strojan is a rising star in the nationwide affordable housing industry, and we are incredibly fortunate she has chosen to come home to Louisville and lead LMHA,” Greenberg said. “Having the right leader at LMHA can make the difference between an organization that misses opportunities and one that innovates. She will bring every possible tool to improving conditions as a landlord, efficiently administering LMHA’s rental assistance, and becoming a key partner to Metro’s broader affordable housing efforts.”

She will enter her new role in early 2024, taking over a department that administers nearly 16,000 affordable housing units citywide with more than 250 employees and a nearly $40 million annual operating budget.

“Having a safe, stable home you can afford is truly the foundation for everything in life, and that is why I’ve dedicated my career to bringing quality, affordable housing within reach of more people,” Strojan said. “I want to thank Mayor Greenberg for trusting me to lead LMHA and bring people together to make the future brighter for its residents. I am thrilled to be coming back home to Louisville, and I can’t wait to join the incredible team at LMHA.”

