Metro Council releases statement following death of former councilman Dan Johnson

Dan Johnson (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Dan Johnson (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Louisville Metro Councilman Dan Johnson has died after an illness.

The Louisville Metro Council released the following statement regarding the passing.

“On behalf of the Louisville Metro Council, we extend our deepest condolences to the family of former Councilman Dan Johnson,” President Markus Winkler (D-17) said. “He served the residents of District 21 for 14 years with dedicated advocacy and diligence, and his service to the community will always be remembered.”

Johnson was elected to the new Metro Council in 2003, which was formed after the merger of the City of Louisville and Jefferson County governments.

Prior to becoming one of the first Metro Council representatives, Johnson was a member of the Louisville Board of Aldermen, the legislative branch of government for the City of Louisville.

“Sending our thoughts and prayers to his family during this sad and difficult time,” Councilwoman Madonna Flood (D-24) said.

The cause of Johnson’s death has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

