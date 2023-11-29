Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Second arrest made in connection to former Nelson County corrections officer accused of murder, kidnapping plot

Russell Griffin was arrested Tuesday for an illegal transaction with Mason Johnson involving a...
Russell Griffin was arrested Tuesday for an illegal transaction with Mason Johnson involving a Taser. Johnson was arrested earlier after several illegal items, including a pipe bomb and detailed murder and kidnapping plots were found in his home.(Nelson County Corrections Office)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A second arrest has been made as a result of the investigation into Mason Johnson, the former Nelson County Jail corrections officer and former employee of LaRue County Detention Center.

Johnson is accused of having booby traps, a pipe bomb and schematics for a kidnapping and murder plot in his room.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office announced that they had arrested Russell Griffin, 41, of Elizabethtown for an illegal transaction with Johnson involving a Taser.

In a Facebook post, NCSO said that Griffin traded Johnson a Taser that was property of Nelson County Corrections that Griffin had obtained while he was an employee at NCCC.

Griffin was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at his home in Elizabethtown and was charged with receiving stolen property and official misconduct.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bullitt County homicide scene.
Identity of 42-year-old woman found dead on side of the road in Bullitt County released
WAVE News Tower Camera
LFD: Tent fire at homeless camp leaves 1 dead, another injured
More details released on what led to head on crash involving Breckinridge Co. school bus
Judge forfeits $20,000 of Jamarcus Glover’s bond money
A man is in the hospital after a fight in a Circle K parking lot on Bardstown Road Monday...
LMPD investigating after fight at Circle K on Bardstown Road

Latest News

Crews are still working to locate the source of the leak that’s left several people in...
Crews continue to work to restore water in Corydon
Marion C. Moore School in Louisville, Kentucky
Student found with gun at Marion C. Moore School
Elizabeth Strojan
Louisville native Elizabeth Strojan hired to lead Louisville Metro Housing Authority
Joseph Isaiah Carter, 28, of Radcliff, is being held ion 123 counts of possession of matter of...
Judge denies bond reduction for child porn suspect