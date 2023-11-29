Second arrest made in connection with former Nelson County corrections officer accused of murder, kidnapping plot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A second arrest has been made as a result of the investigation into Mason Johnson, the former Nelson County Jail corrections officer and former employee of LaRue County Detention Center who had booby traps, a pipe bomb and schematics for a kidnapping and murder plot in his room.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office announced that they had arrested Russell Griffin, 41, of Elizabethtown for an illegal transaction with Johnson involving a Taser.

In a Facebook post, NCSO said that Griffin traded Johnson a Taser that was property of Nelson County Corrections that Griffin had obtained while he was an employee at NCCC.

Griffin was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at his home in Elizabethtown and was charged with receiving stolen property and official misconduct.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.